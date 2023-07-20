This popular Cricut EasyPress machine is on sale on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve been admiring Etsy sellers and others who make adorable handbags, T-shirts and pillows and thought about trying it yourself, Amazon is currently offering a sale on a Cricut machine that will come quite in handy for all of your crafting needs.

The 9-by-9-inchCricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine is currently on sale for $129, a $60 savings from the regular price of $189. If you find you need a larger size, the 12-by-10-inch version is also on sale for $163, a savings of $76 from the regular price of $239.

There are no coupons needed for the deal, but because it is on Amazon, if you’d like free 2-day shipping, you will need a Prime membership.

Amazon prices change frequently and there is no saying when the Cricut will go back to its regular price, so if it’s a purchase you’ve been considering, you’ll want to add it to your cart quickly.

The Cricut machine delivers what the brand says is “pro-level” heat-transfers at the same speed of a heat press, but is as easy to use as an iron. You can make everything from T-shirts to personalized tote bags, fun pillowcases, aprons and more either for yourself, as gifts or to sell.

With a temperature of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the press heats up in less than two minutes, so you can make quite a few projects in very little time. The press also includes a timer and auto-off feature, so you don’t need to worry about overheating the material. It is also compatible with major brands of iron-on, infusible ink and other sublimation products.

The machine comes with instructions, so if you’ve never used one before, you’ll want to take a peak at them before diving into a project.

