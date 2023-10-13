Director of Goodlettsville childcare facility arrested for leaving own 4-year-old child alone at home

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WTVF) — Two parents, including one who is a director of a child care facility, are facing charges after Simpson County, Kentucky sheriff's deputies say they left their 4-year-old child alone, locked in a bedroom.

On October 12, deputies say they were called to a home on Springfield Road for a welfare check. That's where they found the child, alone and locked in a bedroom.

Deputies say that their investigation found that Johnathan Jenkins and Morgan Soper were leaving their child at home, alone throughout the day, for "quite some time."

Soper is the director of a KinderCare child care facility in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. "At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than children’s safety," the company said in a statement. "We take all concerns about the quality of our programs and our staff seriously. As soon as we heard this news we placed Morgan Soper on administrative leave."

Jenkins and Soper face multiple charges, including 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment, 89 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Minot, and 2nd Degree Criminal Abuse.