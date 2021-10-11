Doctor responds to concerns about immunity waning after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Studies show that people's immunity starts to wane just months after they finish the two-dose series of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, people 65 and older, adults with conditions putting them at risk of severe disease, and people in occupations or living conditions that put them at higher-than-average risk of infection are eligible to receive a booster shot.

If you don’t fall into this category or received a different version, doctors say don’t be concerned about waning immunity right now.

The people getting boosters now should have been among the first to have been vaccinated in the first three months of 2021.

Dr. Ann Falsey, a specialist in viral respiratory diseases at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, told CNN she expects immunity will slowly wane, over time, but it's not a reason for people to panic.

She adds, the vaccines are all standing up pretty well. She said we might eventually get to a point where we really need people to get boosters to prevent more severe illness.

Right now, most of the breakthrough infections are colds, maybe flu-like illness -- not the scary illnesses that we were facing before.

Only Pfizer boosters are available, and the FDA is considering applications later this month from both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to authorize booster doses of their vaccines

More than 7 million Americans had received either booster shots or the third round of vaccines.

