Actor Cary Elwes 'recovering well' after suffering rattlesnake bite on hand

Actor Cary Elwes is on the mend after being airlifted due to suffering a horrific snake bite on his finger.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the "Twister" actor was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and hospitalized Saturday after being bit by a rattlesnake while at his home in Malibu.

"The Princess Bride" actor took to Twitter Monday to update his fans by sharing a picture of the very up-close and graphic hand injury.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," Elwes captioned the picture of his injury.

According to Fox News affiliate FOX11, ROUS is about "Rodents Of Unusual Size," which his "Princess Bride" character encountered in the movie.

He also thanked the staff at Malibu Urgent Care, UCLA Health, and the Los Angeles County Fire Dept.

Elwes said he was recovering well.