Officer grazed in leg, suspect killed after exchange of gunfire on the Division Street Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who is wanted for attempted murder has been shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with Metro officers on the Division Street Bridge.

According to police, one officer was grazed on the leg. The suspect, later identified as Tadarius Milan Hunt, 29, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hunt was wanted for the shooting at Nashville Rescue Mission on Sunday that injured a security guard. Rev. Glenn Cranfield, with the Nashville Rescue Mission, told NewsChannel 5 said Hunt had been causing problems at the location.

According to police, the incident started when the guard, Cedrick Wilson, told the people inside the center to leave one of the public rooms to allow the janitor to clean.

Hunt didn't want to leave, and began to cause a scene. Wilson warned him that he would call police if he refused to leave. Hunt threatened to shoot Wilson before he left the building.

When Wilson finished his work shift, Rescue Mission leaders tell us he was shot in the chest in the parking lot. Police found seven shell casings during the investigation.

Wilson underwent surgery for multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

