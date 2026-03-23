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34th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival kicks off on Tuesday

RAW - Tin Pan Preview Dan B_frame_48763.jpeg
WTVF
RAW - Tin Pan Preview Dan B_frame_48763.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 34th annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival kicks off on Tuesday, March 24.

Hundreds of songwriters will gather in Music City for the five-day celebration.

10 Nashville venues, including 3rd and Lindsley Nashville, 1865 Club and Love and Exile just to name a few, will each have songwriters take the stage and while there are several shows sold out, there's still plenty of opportunities to enjoy great music.

If you're looking to buy tickets throughout the festival, you can use PROMOCODE: SONGWRITERS during checkout to save $5 off up to two tickets per person, per show.

Tickets available at www.tinpansouth.com

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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