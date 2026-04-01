Explore Music City with this all-out April guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville this April, take a look below to see what Music City has to offer.

April 1:

Passover begins

April 3:

Good Friday

April 5:

Easter

April 22:

Earth Day

April 1:

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April 30

April 1:

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April 30:

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