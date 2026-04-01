Explore Music City with this all-out April guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville this April, take a look below to see what Music City has to offer.
April 1:
- Passover begins
April 3:
- Good Friday
April 5:
- Easter
April 22:
- Earth Day
April 1:
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April 30
April 1:
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April 8:
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April 18:
- Riley Green at Bridgestone Arena
- Joey Diaz at The Ryman
- STYX at The Ryman
- Monster Jam at Nissan Stadium
April 19:
April 23:
April 25:
April 27:
April 28:
April 29:
April 30:
April 1:
April 2:
April 3:
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April 5:
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April 7:
April 8:
April 9:
- Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White & Blooms
- Nashville Predators Wine Festival & Tasting
- Nashville Comedy Fest
April 10:
April 11:
- Cheekwood in Bloom: Red, White & Blooms
- East Nashville Beer Fest
- Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival
- Nashville Comedy Fest
April 12:
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April 24:
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April 26:
Did we miss an event? Click here to submit yours.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp