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Explore Music City with this all-out April guide

nashville skyline 2022
WTVF
nashville skyline 2022
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville this April, take a look below to see what Music City has to offer.

April 1:

  • Passover begins

April 3:

  • Good Friday

April 5:

  • Easter

April 22:

  • Earth Day

April 1:

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April 25:

April 28:

April 29:

April 30

April 1:

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April 28:

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April 30:

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April 26:

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Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.