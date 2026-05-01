Looking for things to do during the month of May? This guide is for you!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's plenty for you to enjoy around Nashville this May, take a look below to see what Music City has to offer.
May 10:
- Mother's Day
May 21:
- Shavuot
May 25:
- Memorial Day
May 26:
- Eid al-Adha
May 1:
May 2:
May 3:
May 9:
May 12:
May 13:
May 14:
May 15:
May 16:
May 17:
May 23:
May 26:
May 27:
May 28:
May 29:
May 30:
May 31:
May 1:
- Ethel Cain The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour with special guest 9Million at First Bank Amphitheater
- Bailey Zimmerman at Ascend Amphitheater
- Ani Difranco at The Ryman
May 2:
- Florence + The Machine at Bridgestone Arena
- Bailey Zimmerman at Ascend Amphitheater
- An Evening with Josh Ritter at the Ryman
May 3:
May 4:
May 5:
May 6:
- Bruno Mars at Nissan Stadium
- A night with David Lee Roth at the Ryman
- Ryman Sidewalk Sessions with Matt Mann & Shine Runners
May 7:
May 8:
May 9:
May 10:
May 12:
May 13:
May 14:
May 15:
- Musicians Corner
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at the Ryman
- BUSH at Firstbank Amphitheater
- Ryman Sidewalk Sessions with Rebecca Lee Daniels
May 16:
May 17:
May 19:
May 20:
May 21:
May 22:
May 23:
- Musicians Corner
- Trace Adkins at the Ryman
- Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show at Nissan Stadium
- K Love Fan Awards
May 24:
May 25:
May 27:
May 28:
May 29:
- Musicians Corner
- Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band at the Ryman
- Ryman Sidewalk Sessions with Brothers Revolt
- Music City Rodeo
May 30:
May 31:
May 15:
May 16:
May 19:
Did we miss an event? Let us know at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom