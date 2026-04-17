Nashville Pride returns to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on June 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Pride is returning to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and Broadway on Saturday, June 27!

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Along with the parade, there will be plenty of entertainment from national and local acts and more than 50 drag performances. There will also be photo ops, drinks, food and dedicated areas for kids of all ages.

The full festival lineup and activities will be announced at a later date.

Heading into the festival, there will also be Pride events happening in April and throughout June.

FULL 2026 NASHVILLE PRIDE EVENT SCHEDULE

April 15: Martinis & Jazz Casino Night (Center 615)

June 12: Nashville Pride Turnabout Fundraiser (Play Dance Bar)

June 14: Nashville Pride Pageant (Play Dance Bar)

June 25: Pride Kick Off Party (Virgin Hotel)

June 27: Nashville Pride Festival Parade (Broadway/Downtown Nashville)

June 27: Nashville Pride Festival (Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park)

June 28: Pride Pool Party (Drift Hotel)

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.