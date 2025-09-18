Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal Events Guide

Actions

Oktoberfest is almost here! Don't miss out on delicious food and world-class beer throughout Germantown

Posted
AM BRIANNA NASHVILLE OKTOBERFEST VO.Consolidated.01_frame_1282.jpeg
-
AM BRIANNA NASHVILLE OKTOBERFEST VO.Consolidated.01_frame_1282.jpeg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oktoberfest is almost here! From October 2nd through the 5th you can enjoy delicious German foods from dozens of restaurants & vendors, world-class beer and more all throughout Germantown!

Make sure to check out Artisan Alley where you'll find all the vendors and don't miss out on Nashville Oktoberfest's Whiskey Tasting on Saturday in the Party Tent! Tickets are $51!

Need an accommodation? Contact info@TheNashvilleOktoberfest.com or call 615-686-2867.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Hermitage clinic for disabled patients set to close, cites loss of funding

I'm so thankful Robb Coles highlighted the Kamer Davis clinic in Hermitage and the hardship that may force its closure. The clinic provides care for patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and there is no other place like it nearby. You can tell the staff is so passionate about the care they provide. I hope by shining the light on this, the right person can step in and make a difference.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.