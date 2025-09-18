Oktoberfest is almost here! Don't miss out on delicious food and world-class beer throughout Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Oktoberfest is almost here! From October 2nd through the 5th you can enjoy delicious German foods from dozens of restaurants & vendors, world-class beer and more all throughout Germantown!
Make sure to check out Artisan Alley where you'll find all the vendors and don't miss out on Nashville Oktoberfest's Whiskey Tasting on Saturday in the Party Tent! Tickets are $51!
Need an accommodation? Contact info@TheNashvilleOktoberfest.com or call 615-686-2867.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
