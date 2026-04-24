Your ultimate guide to Cinco de Mayo events & bar crawls!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cinco de Mayo is almost here and if you're planning on heading out on the town to celebrate, we've got you covered!

The holiday is on Tuesday, May 5 this year.

All-Day Rooftop Party at COA

Starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Acme Feed & Seed

From 11:00am to 11:00pm, free and open to all ages.

Learn more here.

Cinco de Mayo at Schulman’s

Saturday to Tuesday, May 2-5, 2026

Cinco de Mayo at Fat Bottom

From 3:00pm to 9:00pm

Cinco de Mayo at The Rux

Music City Pub Crawl: Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl in Printers Alley

5 PM - 7:30 PM, tickets are $27.56

More details and tickets here.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Bar Crawl

5 PM - 7 PM, tickets are $36.74

More details and tickets here.

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