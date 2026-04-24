Your ultimate guide to Cinco de Mayo events & bar crawls!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cinco de Mayo is almost here and if you're planning on heading out on the town to celebrate, we've got you covered!
The holiday is on Tuesday, May 5 this year.
All-Day Rooftop Party at COA
Starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Acme Feed & Seed
From 11:00am to 11:00pm, free and open to all ages.
Learn more here.
Cinco de Mayo at Schulman’s
Saturday to Tuesday, May 2-5, 2026
Cinco de Mayo at Fat Bottom
From 3:00pm to 9:00pm
Cinco de Mayo at The Rux
Music City Pub Crawl: Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl in Printers Alley
5 PM - 7:30 PM, tickets are $27.56
More details and tickets here.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Bar Crawl
5 PM - 7 PM, tickets are $36.74
More details and tickets here.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom