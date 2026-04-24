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Your ultimate guide to Cinco de Mayo events & bar crawls!

Posted
and last updated
CRTV
CRTV
CRTV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cinco de Mayo is almost here and if you're planning on heading out on the town to celebrate, we've got you covered!

The holiday is on Tuesday, May 5 this year.

All-Day Rooftop Party at COA

Starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free.

Acme Feed & Seed

From 11:00am to 11:00pm, free and open to all ages.

Learn more here.

Cinco de Mayo at Schulman’s

Saturday to Tuesday, May 2-5, 2026

Cinco de Mayo at Fat Bottom

From 3:00pm to 9:00pm

Cinco de Mayo at The Rux

Music City Pub Crawl: Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl in Printers Alley

5 PM - 7:30 PM, tickets are $27.56
More details and tickets here.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Bar Crawl

5 PM - 7 PM, tickets are $36.74
More details and tickets here.

Did we miss an event? Click here to submit yours.

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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

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Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

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