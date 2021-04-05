Lineup for 2021 ACM Awards revealed; show to air on April 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs) and CBS have released the full lineup of the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The lineup was unveiled Monday morning for the show, which is set to air live on Sunday, April 18, on NewsChannel 5.

Presenting the ✨incredible✨ lineup of performers for the 56th #ACMawards!



🎵 This year's show features 25+ artists performing 30+ songs at multiple venues across #Nashville for an unforgettable evening.



💥Catch it Sunday, April 18th at 8/7c on @CBS / @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/212gt7pjUn — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 5, 2021

The show will feature more than 25 artists, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Chris Young. Click here to see the full lineup.

Earlier this year, the academy announced the show will again broadcast live from three iconic Nashville venues – the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

The pandemic delayed last year's show until September 2020, and for the first time, the event was moved from Las Vegas to Nashville.

The show will be hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton.