Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former tourmates Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are leading nominees with four each for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

Morris shares two nominations with her husband Ryan Hurd on their duet “Chasing After You.” Two of Lambert's nominations come from her collaboration with rocker Elle King on “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home.)”

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in the top prize of video of the year, where nominees include Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood, who is the most-awarded artist in CMT history.