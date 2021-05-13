Watch
Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

AP
Miranda Lambert performs at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, 2018, left, and Maren Morris performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on June 15, 2019. Lambert and Morris are the leading nominees for the 2021 CMT Music Awards. (AP Photo)
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 13, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former tourmates Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris are leading nominees with four each for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

Morris shares two nominations with her husband Ryan Hurd on their duet “Chasing After You.” Two of Lambert's nominations come from her collaboration with rocker Elle King on “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home.)”

Fans can vote for their favorite artists in the top prize of video of the year, where nominees include Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood, who is the most-awarded artist in CMT history.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
