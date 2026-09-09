PICS: Dolly Parton's downtown Nashville hotel and museum set to open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel and museum is set to open at the end of September.

Dolly Parton’s Estate said the hotel, just off Broadway in downtown Nashville, will have 245 unique guest suites, two live entertainment venues and a cafe to celebrate Dolly’s legacy.

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel

Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum will take up the entire third floor of the hotel. Dolly’s Estate said the museum will have rarely seen pieces from Dolly’s life along with personal stories and interactive exhibits.

Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum

Hotel reservations will begin on Sept. 14, and the hotel will officially open on Sept. 29.

The Dolly Parton Estate

More information here

