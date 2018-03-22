VIDEO: Not your average Disney World guest; snake removed from entrance to Magic Kingdom

Juliana Hart said it's something she's never seen before and thought it was "kind of comical" to witness Disney cast members remove a snake from the entrance to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It's like it was something from the movie, "Jungle Book!" Except this little guy wasn't capable of hypnotizing the guests.

Hart told Scripps station WFTS in Tampa a cast member came and removed the snake slithering near the entrance of the Disney World Resort Park.

Video shows the snake out of its element near a security guard as guests entered the park and "Once upon a dream" plays in the background.

Watch the video below: