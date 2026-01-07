Federal criminal investigation of Tennessee congressman remains open, new filing reveals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If Congressman Andy Ogles was hoping the Trump administration would drop its criminal investigation into his troubled campaign finances, the Tennessee Republican was likely disappointed by a filing Wednesday in federal court.
U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek, who was sworn in Dec. 24 as the chief federal prosecutor for the Middle District of Tennessee, had been directed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alistair Newbern to file a notice about the status of the investigation of Ogles.
But, instead of closing the matter as Ogles’ supporters had hoped, the filing by Boucek and the U.S. Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section made it clear that they are still waiting on the judge to rule on whether the FBI can look at evidence seized from Ogles.
"Thus, the parties have been awaiting a ruling on the Defendant's Motions to return property for more than 14 months," the filing concludes, asking that the court advise the parties on the status of her long-expected ruling.
Ironically, after not ruling on the case for 14 months, Newbern resigned from her federal magistrate position effective Jan. 2, leaving the controversy for another judge to handle.
NewsChannel 5 Investigates has reached out to Ogles' legal team for comment, but they have yet to offer a formal response.
Beginning in 2024, the stalwart supporter of President Trump had become the focus of an FBI investigation into potential fraud involving campaign finance statements he filed during his first run for Congress in 2022.
Specifically, Ogles claimed to have personally loaned his campaign $320,000 of his own money.
An exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation first raised questions about those reports, uncovering evidence that Ogles did not appear to have the financial resources to make such a loan. The Maury County Republican later filed amended campaign reports declaring that he had only loaned his campaign $20,000.
Similar allegations led to the indictment of New York Congressman George Santos on federal fraud charges, leading to his eventual guilty plea and resignation.
A congressional ethics investigation has so far confirmed NewsChannel 5’s questions, with Ogles’ treasurer speculating in sworn testimony that the Republican may have misrepresented the amount of money he had available to make his campaign look stronger in order to “buy the primary.”
Court filings show that the FBI served a search warrant on Google in July 2024 for Ogles' personal email account. Then, on the day after the August primary, FBI agents showed up at Ogles' farm with a second search warrant to seize his personal cell phone.
Still, Ogles' team of high-powered attorneys had managed to keep the FBI from looking at the evidence, arguing that the FBI as part of the Executive Branch should not be able to see any communications regarding legislative business. They had asked Magistrate Newbern to allow them to work with the court cull out any evidence regarding legislative matters.
Federal prosecutors agreed not to look at the evidence from Ogles’ email and phone until Newbern resolved the legal challenge.
In January 2025, after the inauguration of Donald Trump for his second term, acting U.S. Attorney Rob McGuire filed a notice to withdraw two assistant U.S. attorneys from the on-going legal dispute over the FBI's access to that evidence. McGuire's motion said the case would be handled completely out of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.
As NewsChannel 5 has previously reported, Ogles has appeared to attempt to curry favor with President Trump, introducing a resolution that has no chance of passing Congress to allow Trump to seek a third term, as well as a resolution supporting his bid to take over Greenland.
Ogles also showed up in support of President Trump at his hush-money trial in Manhattan.
The second-term congressman still faces an investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee over that report of the $320,000 personal loan.
––––––––––––––––––––––
Do you have information that would help me with my investigation? Send me your tips: phil.williams@newschannel5.com
RELATED STORIES:
January 26, 2023: Tennessee's newest congressman, Rep. Andy Ogles, quickly became a key player in the battle for control of the House. But a NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered the freshman Republican has never complied with a federal law required of all congressional candidates.
February 16, 2023: If you believe Middle Tennessee's newest congressman, he's not only a businessman, he's also an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes. But an exclusive NewsChannel 5 investigation discovered that Andy Ogles' personal life story is filled with exaggerations, a story that's often too good to be true.
February 17, 2023: New Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles has claimed to have done graduate work at highly respected business schools at Vanderbilt and Dartmouth universities, but is it true? Not really.
February 21, 2023: "My body of work speaks for itself." That was the reaction Tuesday morning from freshman Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles to days of controversy following a NewsChannel 5 investigation into his claims to be an economist, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes.
February 27, 2023: What was in Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles' college transcript that he didn't want you to see? NewsChannel 5 Investigates now has the answer.
March 13, 2023: Questions continue to mount about Middle Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles and the stories he tells. The latest questions center on the Maury County Republican's claims to have been a successful business leader before he turned to public service.
March 15, 2023: What did Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles do with tens of thousands of dollars meant for a children's burial garden? Now, NewsChannel 5 Investigates has uncovered more questions that the freshman Republican won't answer.
March 16, 2023: A new day brings new stories from Congressman Andy Ogles as he attempts to explain away a controversial GoFundMe drive.
Novembe 29, 2023: Where did Congressman Andy Ogles get $320,000 that he claims to have loaned his campaign? Now in Congress, NewsChannel 5 Investigates discovered that Ogles has not disclosed any substantial investments. He doesn't even report having a savings account.
January 9, 2024: A nonpartisan watchdog group has asked a federal ethics agency to investigate Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles over $1 million of discrepancies in financial disclosures he was required to file with the U.S. House. The Campaign Legal Center (CLC) repeatedly cites NewsChannel 5's reporting in the complaint that was filed Tuesday with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), comparing Ogles' conduct to disgraced New York Congressman George Santos.
May 22, 2024: Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles filed 11 amendments to his campaign finance reports Wednesday, acknowledging that his claims for the last two years to have loaned $320,000 to his campaign were not true.
August 6, 2024: FBI agents executed a search warrant late last week on Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles as the first-term Republican faces continuing scrutiny over fraudulent campaign financial reports that he filed, NewsChannel 5 has confirmed.
January 6, 2025: A recent release from the U.S. House Ethics Committee points to a worsening legal situation for Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, who now faces a congressional investigation into a $320,000 campaign contribution that he appears to have completely fabricated.
January 8, 2025: Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles — with the help of a team of high-powered lawyers — has quietly managed to tie up an FBI investigation into his campaign finances for the past five months, NewsChannel 5 has discovered.
March 24, 2025: NewsChannel 5 uncovers numerous discrepancies in Ogles' campaign expenditures. Among our findings: tens of thousands of dollars that supposedly went to companies that do not appear to be in the business of providing the services for which Ogles claimed the money was spent. In some cases, there is no evidence that the companies actually exist.
June 11, 2025: It’s been said that the wheels of justice grind slowly, and there may be no better example than the FBI’s investigation of Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles. Why hasn't a federal magistrate ruled?
December 16, 2025: One of Andy Ogles’ top contributors, Nashville businessman Lee Beaman, is disputing campaign financial disclosures that the Middle Tennessee Republican filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) — using Beaman's name.