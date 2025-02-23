Families remember those killed walking, running, and biking on Nashville roadways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This past year, 28 people were killed on Nashville's roads while, walking, running, or biking.

Today, many of those families came together to remember and honor their loved ones and call for safer streets.

They were taking part in the 8th annual Pedestrian Memorial inside the Trinity Community Commons.

“We need drivers to be aware and to look is there anyone I should be aware of,” said Ernest Edwin and Darlett Kay Sowers.

Their son, Timothy was hit and killed by a driver in 2020.

These families grappled with loss and remembered life taken too soon on the streets of Nashville.

With music, prayer, and a time to reflect families got up to keep the memories of their loved ones alive and share their emotions through grief.

Chaz Moore spoke about his partner of 12 years, Keanna Morris.

His children will now have to grow up without their mom.

Moore says this grief is new.

“Emotions everywhere,” he said. “I don’t know who to be angry at. I feel angry and sad. It’s everywhere.”

November, Keanna was hit and killed by an impaired driver who was arrested for her third DUI.

Her family wants the driver charged with vehicular homicide.

For Chaz, he's honoring Keanna's legacy by raising their children.

“I see her in them every day… all I can do is get up and be a better father for them just for her that’s my only purpose right now.”

Chuck Isbell's son Nate was hit and killed on Halloween of 2020 while riding a skateboard.

Chuck wears flannel in memory of his son who would have turned 18 this weekend.

Outside, a white skateboard sits beside a line of white shoes.

Each represents a person.

“It’s too many people,” said Isbell.

Isbell says year after year he comes to the memorial to remember Nate and grieve with other families.

The hope is by telling their stories, someone else can be saved.

“It’s not gonna change everyone’s mind but it may affect the right person at the right time.”

This was the 8th year for the memorial.

Walk Bike Nashville says the most dangerous areas for pedestrians are Nashville's pikes: Nolensville, Charlotte, Dickerson, and Gallatin pikes.

