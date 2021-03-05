Get paid $1,000 to watch 5 seasons of ‘Friends’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ask any “Friends” fanatic and they will tell you they don’t need much convincing to re-watch the hit TV show over and over and over again.

If you’re one of those fans who knows how easy it is to re-watch the gang’s hilarious antics, your next re-watch is about to get a whole lot more rewarding.

Best Value Schools, a college and university ranking website, is looking for five “Friends” fans to watch the first five seasons of the show — and they’re willing to pay each fan $1,000 for their “work.” You read that right: They want to pay you to watch the show you’re probably already watching again anyway!

Job duties include simply watching every episode of the first five seasons of “Friends” and posting about the experience on your social media accounts while you watch. Once you’ve watched them all, you’ll rank your favorite episodes and post the rankings online.

There are a total of 121 episodes spanning the five seasons, which add up to 44 hours and 39 minutes of your time. That means you’ll be making around $22 an hour, plus you’ll get some prizes, like a mug, T-shirt, blanket and a $100 DoorDash gift card.

So, who qualifies for this amazing dream gig? Well, if your life’s a joke, you’re broke and your love life’s DOA, that’s a good start. (Just kidding.) The only qualifications are that you must love “Friends,” be at least 18 years old and be an active social media user. To apply, simply fill out the form with your personal details and explain in 200 words why you would be the perfect candidate for the job. You have until March 31 to apply.

Will you be applying for the job of watching the first five seasons of “Friends”?

