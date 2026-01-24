Gallery: Snow is coming down across Middle Tennessee all weekend long

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow will be coming down this weekend and we want to see your pics! Send them in with your name, where you took it and what day you took the photo to my5@newschannel5.com.

aeac33cb-c05c-4474-9cdd-4efd5fcfaf20.jpg Hopkinsville, KY on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Bob Lancaster 2a92dd5d-0c58-4a57-b090-dca9dddd4f4d.jpg Elkton, KY on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Tammy 405a1010-056b-4cfc-9122-f79e7aadb964.jpg Loretto, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Jessica Sensing 9196c954-1562-4363-a3a4-d9ed5fd67ff9.jpg Clarksville, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Tim & Monika Seay 5e536756-227d-4b90-8d69-11e281c6474d.jpg Dover, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Debbie & Brian Brock 4a0d1138-9e28-4045-9194-0c25a532ffe2.jpg Burns, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Sabrina Hooper 20260124_080357.jpg Lewisburg KY on Saturday, January 24Photo by: David and Romona Hunt 71b9cb33-a0e2-4cf7-88d6-499353ae23a3.jpg Woodbury, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: JD Underhill 9fe938fc-c1a6-41d4-b3b8-bd74fcffe70a.jpg Holladay, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Debbie Hollowell ce0b2447-1e83-4142-91df-3702ab1f2048.jpg Tim’s Ford Lake in Estill Springs TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Kenny & Dot Scott a54af239-f310-4b57-bb56-07cefd3dff73.jpg Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 24Photo by: Michele Van Alstyne

