Overdose deaths, counterfeit drugs on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Overdoses are on the rise in the Volunteer state, and early data shows they’ve increased to new alarming levels, likely made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has also seen an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs being sold and produced.

Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, STARS Nashville and more will meet and speak about the growing problem.

For the first time in six years, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a public safety alert due to dangerous flood of fake prescription pills. Last month, the DEA reported more than 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized this year

The pills are mass produced in labs illegally, then marketed to look like real prescription drugs.

The black-market pills often contain dangerous drugs like fentanyl and meth.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows every year the number of overdose deaths grow each year. In 2015, 1,451people died. In 2019, that number grew to a little over 2,000 Tennesseans dying of a drug overdose.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports the trend is being driven by illicit fentanyl and stimulants.

The TBI will effort a livestream of Monday’s event on the Bureau’s Facebook page. It starts at 10 a.m.

If you’re struggling with a substance abuse problem, Tennessee offers a lot of resources for people seeking help. You can find more information here.