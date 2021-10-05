Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge to celebrate 60th birthday during annual bash on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Broadway is going to be a little more crowded today, because Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is celebrating a birthday.

The legendary honky-tonk is celebrating its 60th birthday celebration. They’re inviting the public to attend the birthday bash.

Owner Steve Smith said Tootsie's Birthday Bash has become one of the most highly-anticipated annual events on lower Broadway, and it has grown a lot.

He says many artists start at Tootsie's and having them come back year after year is a great honor to the legacy and memory of Tootsie Bess.

As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day. It’s a free, star-studded concert that is open to the public.

Featured headliners include Jon Pardi, Jelly Roll, Montgomery Gentry, Colt Ford, Chase Rice, Randy Houser, and Mitch Rossell.

There may be some surprise guests, too. Past surprise guests include Kid Rock, Dierks Bentley, Colt Ford, Jamey Johnson and more.

The free block party with music starting at noon and the main concert lineup starts at 5 p.m.

“It’s a free show right here on Broadway. People love live music, they love a great party, and we throw some surprise guests in so it’s always fun to see who comes out and play,” Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Media Manager Jeff Eslick said.

This is a rain or shine event, and Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue will be closed Tuesday until Wednesday morning.