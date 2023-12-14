Enter the Home with Heart Raffle, benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can enter to win a brand new four bedroom, three bath home in Smyrna Tennessee in this year's Home With Heart raffle, presented by Willow Branch Homes and benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Click here to enter
This year's home is located in Greystone, Willow Branch Homes' newest community in Smyrna Tennessee. The 2,631 square foot home has an estimated value of $600,000. Formerly the "I Am Home Raffle," this is the third year that Willow Branch Home has hosted a home raffle to give back to nonprofit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
You can buy tickets beginning December 14th, and the earlier you buy tickets the more prizes you may quaify for, including a garage and grill package from ACE Hardware and a home furniture package from Head Springs Depot.
Winners will be selected April 12, 2024.
