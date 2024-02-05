Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Buckingham Palace, during Charles’ recent hospital procedure for a “benign prostate enlargement,” a separate issue was noted, and further tests identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said in a press release. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The palace did not confirm what type of cancer the king was diagnosed with.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 26 for a "corrective procedure" related to his enlarged prostate, a common condition among older men, and was discharged on Jan. 29.

