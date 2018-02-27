Dibrell Elementary School Science Teacher Dorian Loeffler
Warren County teacher Dorian Loeffler has been picked as an Excellent Educator for the unique and creative way he teaches science.
Dorian teaches 7th and 8th grade science at Dibrell Elementary School in McMinnville, Tennessee.
“I want to serve all of our kids. I believe in education. I believe in science,” says Loeffler. "I teach 7th and 8th science here at Dibrell and I have been for about 3 and a half years now. I love my students. I do greet them every day. I tell them I love them - they know that."
Mr. Dibrell tries to bring hands-on, high-impact science experience to the classroom.
"When I started teaching, my number one goal, and it still is today, is that I don’t want any student to walk out of my science class hating science," he says. "I wear a lab coat because I get them ready for science. I don’t have to wear it, obviously, but it makes it authentic for the students. It sets them up, sets the atmosphere if you will”
Dibrell student Summer Reed tells us, “Loeffler is an amazing person. His class is, by far, my favorite. He makes a lot of jokes and he starts off with a song and warm up, which is unlike most classes. He’s just a great teacher in general.”
