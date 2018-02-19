Lewis County Middle School 6th Grade Teacher Brooke Fletcher
Our first Excellent Educator is Brooke Fletcher - a 6th Grade English Language Arts teacher at Lewis County Middle School.
Fletcher goes above and beyond for her students with unique ideas to help keep them engaged, like making a movie trailer for a book they were preparing to read, putting a microphone in the classroom to help build confidence, and creating the Glow Games, which allow students to learn while playing glow-in-the-dark games!
