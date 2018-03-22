Union STEM Elementary 3rd Grade Teacher Caroline Wigger

Mrs. Caroline Wigger is 3rd grade teacher at Union STEM Elementary school in Sumner County. Mrs. Wigger steps outside of the box by decorating her classroom and even dressing up to make learning fun for her students!

“Don’t be afraid to take a risk. Don’t be afraid to be the teacher who does something different.

I’ve actually always wanted to be a teacher. I knew that was what I was supposed to do.

Trying to create an atmosphere that’s fun and enjoyable, so I can create a learning experience for them.



We’ve done a book tasting. We decorated our classrooms like an Italian restaurant. Each table had four books, and they got a ‘taste’ of each book.



We did a writing activity about the Amazon River and Amazon Rainforest. It has to be authentic, real learning and it still has to be rigorous.



Today is a campout theme. I pitched a tent, I have a virtual campfire going on.



I can’t take full credit at all for all these fun things we do, these activities. I have amazing mentors at this school. We come up with these ideas together.



I love third grade, I love this school and it’s like my home away from home.”

To nominate an outstanding teacher, visit NewsChannel5.com/ExcellentEducators!



Excellent Educators is proudly sponsored by Sleep Outfitters!