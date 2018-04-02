Make Your Own Gorgeous Bouquets at Amelia's Flower Truck

Nashville’s cutest mobile flower shop is spreading the joy all around Music City! That’s why Amelia’s Flower Truck makes my list as a Music City Must!



Owner Mattie Bush says she has always loved the name Amelia, so she decided to use the name when opening her very own flower truck business.

Amelia’s Flower Truck parks in neighborhoods all over Nashville and helps make buying flowers beautiful, enjoyable, and easy. It’s a BYOB concept – Build Your Own Bouquet! Stop by wherever the pop up shop may be that day, and bring home freshly cut flowers that you arranged. If you don’t want to build your arrangement, no worries, one of the assistants or Mattie herself, will do it for you! Flowers are priced “per stem” with prices ranging anywhere from $1.00 to $6.00.

Amelia's has beautiful flowers - and unusual flowers! The options range from gorgeous greens, olive branches, eucalyptus, roses, sunflowers, mums, and there’s even cool merchandise to buy. Mattie says the idea for a mobile flower truck stems (no pun intended) from years of traveling the world! She’s always loved visiting big cities like New York, London, Paris and Milan. While there she noticed how easily accessible flowers are to the people living there. Mattie told me that buying flowers in these cities was as easy as walking home from work. Thanks to this florist on wheels - now us Nashvillians can have this luxury, too!

There are actually three trucks at Amelia’s, and each one of the Volkswagen transporters even has its own name. Mattie says her trucks are like family, each one with its own personality. I met Rory the day I visited, but on some days it’s Melody or Amy. People from all over the world have visited Amelia’s Flower Truck. The shop is quickly becoming a photo hot spot, too! Amelia’s is open every sunny day Thursday – Monday. These extraordinary flowers are sure to brighten your day, so check out where Amelia’s will be parked here: https://ameliasflowertruck.com/

