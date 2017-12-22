Edible Cookie Dough? Yeah, It's A Music City Must

Don’t mind if I dough! It's so hard to resist the urge to eat raw cookie dough out of the fridge.
If you’re anything like me, well then you basically never end up even baking the cookies - because the dough is the best part.
Yes, we all know you’re NOT supposed to eat it or you’ll get sick, but dang it! It’s just too good to care!
Well my friends, our struggle is finally over. A woman named Megan Beaven is to thank! She’s taken her love of the sweet stuff and turned it into a business.
It’s one of my tastiest Music City Musts to date. She wouldn't give up her secret recipe, but she does guarantee that there's absolutely no egg involved, so this stuff is safe.
As far as flavors go, she’s got them all. If it’s a popular cookie, Megan’s got the dough ready for you to eat ice-cream style at her brick and mortar location. Feel free to order it online at nobakedcookiedough.com