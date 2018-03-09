Experience A Night In Italy At Mangia Nashville

If you're looking for a unique Italian experience right here in Nashville, you've got to try Mangia.
I’m honestly not sure where to even begin on this one. Checking out this "must" was one of the best dinner experiences I’ve ever had! The restaurant is called Mangia, and for months, people have been telling me to check this place out.
I finally found a weekend to go, and my only regret is not going sooner.
Mangia is an Italian restaurant and bar that serves traditional cuisine and cocktails through the week, but it’s what happens on the weekends that you need to know about. The entire atmosphere completely flips on Friday and Saturday nights.
I’m telling you, this place transforms into an experience you will remember. There’s singing, dancing, a screening of "The Godfather" playing throughout the night, and just pure, plain merriment.
It’s a big, fun, Italian party, and it’s called the Mangia Family Style Feast. Owner and Chef Nick Pellegrino is from New York and he brings his classic Italian flair to the entire night.
You may even get the chance to dance with the Chef himself, like I did! You will spend more than three hours eating, drinking, laughing, singing, and dancing. The entire meal, not including alcoholic beverages, is $50 per plate. It is one heck of a deal, too. The amount of food you get is insane! At one point in the night I thought I was being pranked! Course after course, it just kept coming -- everything a delicacy.
I literally watched from my seat, all night long, as Chef Nick carefully prepared each course.
Don’t even think about walking in if you don’t have a reservation! The restaurant is off limits unless you’re a part of the exclusive weekend party. I highly recommend the weekend dinner for any special occasion.
Bring your appetite and sense of adventure. We danced, we laughed, we ate – and you should, too! Check them out at mangianashville.com.