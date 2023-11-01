Music City Must: Lilly's Hot Chicken
Prev
Next
Tucked in the back of the Nashville Farmers' Market is a hidden gem of the hot chicken scene. We chat with owners Chris and Novonda Lilly about what makes their offerings so special. We also learn about the November December deep fried turkey special.
Posted at 2023-11-01T11:58:52-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 13:05:23-04
Tucked in the back of the Nashville Farmers' Market is a hidden gem of the hot chicken scene. We chat with owners Chris and Novonda Lilly about what makes their offerings so special. Then watch as their hottest heat level is tackled.
To order your deep fried turkey go to https://www.lillyshotchicken.com/turkey-order [lillyshotchicken.com]
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.