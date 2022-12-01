New Exhibits and More at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum truly puts the music in Music City Must. With new exhibits like "Chris Stapleton: Since 1975" and "Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock" there are more reasons than ever before to visit and become a member. Visit countrymusichalloffame.org to learn more. Segment Paid For By: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:21:57-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.