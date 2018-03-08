Are Smart Thermostats Really The Smart Choice?

“Nearly half of your energy consumption in your home is from heating and cooling. Everybody likes to save money, so with a smart thermostat you can set it on a schedule when you are not there, and it will not cool or heat the house all day. If you have a smart thermostat that you can set on a schedule, it can save you around 20% on your electric bill. Everybody has a smart phone these days. A lot of the apps for these types of thermostats will actually monitor your energy consumption. You can see how much energy it is using. Don’t be intimidated by a smart system. Most of them will now walk you through the process when you do the set up. It is going to ask you questions and help walk you through each step. It is, overall, a fairly simple process.”