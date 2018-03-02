How Much Maintenance Does Your HVAC Really Need?

How much maintenance do you really need when it comes to your HVAC unit? Well today, we’re going to find out on Now You Know How!
Rheem Pro Partner Jay Reed tells us what we need to know about HVAC maintenance.
“Well a lot of people want to know if it’s something that necessary or if it’s something that companies are just pushing, and I would say it’s definitely something that’s necessary. Just like you would change the oil in your car, it’s got parts and things in there that need maintenance over time – cleaning the cobwebs out of the electrical system and cleaning these coils.
That’s a big one on your maintenance, and there’s a lot of people who get maintenance that don’t include the coil cleaning. That’s, in my opinion, a waste of money, make sure that you’re getting the coil cleanings if you’re getting maintenance done because that’s a critical part of it.
A lot of companies will do two trips a year, one in heating and one in cooling, and that’s great. At minimum, it should be once a year - no less than that. What you can get with the two trips is some added benefits like a discount on repairs or no overtime charges.”