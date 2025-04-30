Local teens prepare to represent Team USA in roller derby

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's another day of practice for these teenagers. The Nashvillians are Middle Tennessee's junior roller derby team, and they are one of the best in the country.

"I play roller derby because it's like the best sports out there, and the community within roller derby is just so amazing. Like these girls are family." said Nashvillians Jammer, Madelyn "Felony" Pedersen.

Quincy "QZilla" Dismore, a Nashville blocker, added, "I do roller derby because it keeps me active and it's a fun sport, and all my friends play too."

This isn't your mama's roller derby.

Madelyn said, "Anytime you say you play roller derb,y they know like way back when... when it used to be throwing punches and stuff, so that's what they think about, but it's become such a like it's a sports. It's not for show. It's not for TV."

17-year-olds Madelyn Pederson and Quincy Dismore lead the Nashvillians and recently tried out for the national junior roller derby team.

Madelyn recalls, "There were like hundreds of people that tried out, but they only selected 20 for the female division."

Maddy and Quincy both made the cut and were selected to represent Team USA.

"It was unreal once I found out. It's was so exciting. Very validating too, cause it's like Wow, I'm going to be playing for my country," said Madelyn.

Quincy added, "It's definitely a huge deal. It's like an insane experience that I never thought I would be able to have because not a lot of girls my age, I don't hear about them being able to represent the United States, so it's a big deal."

Coach Isabel Brannan reflected on the girls' talent. "I am very proud. They work well with anybody, they can support everybody. Given that resilience and their mental game, I think that's a big reason why they were chosen for Team USA."

Now, the pair embarks on a huge journey as they prepare to represent the red, white, and blue at the Roller Derby World Cup this summer in Australia.

Quincy gushed, "I would love to represent our country and play against the best in the world in my sport is a really big deal.... and who wouldn't want to go to Australia?"

While these young Americans are.. Down Under, they hope to shine on a world stage.

To help offset the costs, the girls have a fundraising page. Tap here to donate.

