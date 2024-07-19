Tennessee Performing Arts Center: 'Shucked' Watch and Win sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Tennessee Performing Arts Center-Watch and Win for “Shucked” Sweepstakes

(“Sweepstakes”) begins on July 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM Central Time (“CT”) and ends on July 24, 2024 at 11:30 AM CT (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 21 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Tennessee in the WTVF-TV viewing area as defined by the Comscore audience measurement area for the Nashville market. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed viewing area. Apple is not a sponsor of, and is not involved in any way with, this promotion. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVF-TV, Tennessee Performing Arts Center (“TPAC”) (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, watch Talk of the Town (the “Show”) on WTVF-TV between 11:00AM and 11:30 AM Central Time (“CT”). When the prompt to call in to win is given, call 615-737-5000, and be caller number five (5) to win, as determined solely by Sponsor.

No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for interrupted, distorted, or incorrect broadcast information; dropped calls; lost, late, or misdirected entries; or entries not received for any reason. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor reserves the right to delay the announcement of the prompt to call if breaking news or other unanticipated events prevent the prompt to call from occurring as scheduled. If such changes occur, they will be posted on Sponsor’s website.

For those viewing/listening to the station stream on the Internet or other non-broadcast means: Please be advised that you may be listening to a delayed stream of the broadcast signal, which may vary depending on your computer’s memory capacity and your dial-up connection. For that reason, we strongly recommend that you turn on your television to the station to participate in this or any other call-in promotion to be sure you are participating in “real time.” Sponsor assumes no responsibility for participants not making timely phone calls to the call-in number as a result of the delays in the method of viewing/listening.