Win Steve’s Seats Promotion

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Win Steve’s Seats Promotion (“Promotion”) begins on November 8, 2026 at 11:00 AM Central Time (“CT”) and ends on February 12, 2027 at 11:59 PM CT (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Promotion. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Central Time unless expressly noted otherwise. To participate, a nominator (“Entrant”) will submit a nomination (“Nomination”) nominating a Deserving Community Member (“Nominee”) for the Promotion.

ELIGIBILITY: To be eligible, a Nominee must be a legal U.S. resident at least 21 years of age as of date of Nomination and reside in Tennessee in Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, Wilson counties (the “Promotion Area”). To be eligible, an Entrant must be a legal U.S. resident at least 18 years of age as of date of Nomination and reside in the Promotion Area. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the Promotion Area. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVF,Belmont University, Gray Line Tennessee (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Promotion (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, Entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, an Entrant can nominate a Nominee by going to www.NewsChannel5.com, clicking on the ‘Contest’ tab and following the on-screen instructions to complete the online nomination form (“Form”). Entrant must also submit an essay (“Essay”) explaining how the Nominee is deserving of the Prize, including but not limited to, any financial hardships, medical circumstances, family or personal crisis situations the Nominee is facing or service they’ve provided to the community or otherwise worthy of recognition to receive the Prize.The Form and the Essay are collectively referred to as the “Submission” or “Entry”.The Submission must be in English and no more than 500 words. All information provided must be truthful, accurate and complete.

Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Limit one entry per person and per household address. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries or entries not received for any reason. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries (but not the Submissions) become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

Submitted Materials: Each Submission must satisfy all of the following submission requirements (the “Submission Requirements”):

· Must be the original creation of Entrant;

· Must not have been submitted in any other competition;

· Must not have been published previously;

· Must not portray any recognizable individual, other than the Entrant;

· Must be the original concept of and creation of the Entrant, who must either own all rights to the Submission or otherwise have the right to submit the Submission in the Contest and to provide the rights to Sponsor as set forth herein;

· Must not be created in any manner using artificial intelligence, including drafting and editing;

· Must not portray any dangerous activity;

· Must not infringe any third party’s intellectual property right;

· Must not contain illegal, indecent, obscene, pornographic, or sexually explicit content, or otherwise offensive material or inappropriate content such as aberrational behavior, graphic violence, or nudity;

· Must not promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing), promote any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or promote any particular political agenda or message;

· Must not promote bigotry, racism, hatred, or harm against any group or individual or discrimination based on race, gender, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age;

· Must not promote cruelty, harm, abuse or exploitation of anyone or any animal;

· Must be non-defamatory and must not invade any third party’s right of privacy or publicity;

· Must otherwise be appropriate for publication or broadcast or display on a general interest website; and

· Must be in compliance with the Terms of Use on Sponsor’s website.

By submitting a Submission, each Entrant represents and warrants that the Submission meets all of the Submission Requirements and that the distribution, reproduction, display and any other uses of any part of the Submission by Sponsor as permitted herein will not infringe any third-party rights. Each Entrant further agrees to indemnify and hold Released Parties (defined below) harmless from and against all claims, demands, damages, costs, liabilities and causes of action of whatsoever nature that are based upon or arise out of any breach by such Entrant of such warranties or representations made by Entrant or of these Official Rules.

By submitting a Submission, Entrant grants to Sponsor and its licensees a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, fully sublicensable, and transferable right and license to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon (including, without limitation, translations), publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish the Submission (in whole or in part) as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate including, without limitation, (a) in connection with Sponsor’s business; and (b) in connection with the businesses of Sponsor’s successors, parents, subsidiaries, and their related companies, without prior notice, approval, or compensation. Sponsor may exercise this grant in any format, media or technology now known or later developed for the full term of any copyright that may exist in such Submission. Furthermore, Entrant also grants other users permission to access Entrant’s Submission and to use, reproduce, distribute, create derivative works based upon, publicly display, publicly perform, transmit, and publish Entrant’s Submission for personal, non-commercial use as permitted by the Terms of Use on Sponsor’s website. Entrant otherwise will retain all rights in the Submission.

If Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion and at any time during the Promotion, that any Submission violates the Submission Requirements, is otherwise unsuitable, offensive, or in poor taste, or violates these Official Rules, Sponsor reserves the right to remove and disqualify the Submission. Sponsor retains sole discretion as to whether any Submission satisfies the Submission Requirements and the Official Rules.

WINNER SELECTION: A panel of judges will judge the Entries based on how well the Essay demonstrates the following criteria:Clarity of Explanation as to why the Nominee deserves to win based on (50%); Creativity and Originality (50%) (the “Judging Criteria”). Judges will determine a winner each December 1, 2026; January 4, 2027; February 1, 2027; and February 15, 2027, based on the Judging Criteria. Non-winning nominations will carry over to the next drawing and all nominations received up until the time of the drawing will be considered. If there is a tie, the tiebreaker is based on the Clarity of Explanation as to why the Nominee deserves to win. There will be four winning Deserving Community Members at the end of the Promotion Period.Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. If there is a tie, Sponsor in its sole discretion will make the tie-breaking decision.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Shortly after the winner determination dates, Sponsor will attempt to notify potential Prize Recipient and the Nominator who submitted the potential winning Prize Recipient nomination via phone. If a potential Prize Recipient or the Nominator who submitted the potential Prize Recipient nomination: (a) does not respond within 24 hours of initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, potential winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected by applying the criteria set forth above to remaining eligible, non-winning entries, time permitting. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release), a Submission Release, and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize. Any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Companion Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be received by the date set forth on notification materials if return is requested via mail or email, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE(S): There will be a total of four prizes awarded during the Promotion.

One 12/1/2026 Winner Prize – the 12/1/2026 winner will receive two courtside tickets to the Belmont men’s home basketball game on December 5, 2026 at 7pm CT; a certificate to Gray Line Tennessee valid for round trip ‘black car’ transportation on December 5, 2026 between the Winner’s residence in the Promotion Area and the game for winner and guest (Total Prize ARV: $550). Restrictions may apply.

One 1/4/2027 Winner Prize – the 1/4/2027 winner will receive two courtside tickets to the Belmont men’s home basketball game on January 16, 2027 at 4pm CT; a certificate to Gray Line Tennessee valid for round trip ‘black car’ transportation on January 16, 2027 between the Winner’s residence in the Promotion Area and the game for winner and guest (Total Prize ARV: $550). Restrictions may apply.

One 2/1/2027 Winner Prize – the 2/1/2027 winner will receive two courtside tickets to the Belmont men’s home basketball game on February 9, 2027 at 6:30pm CT; a certificate to Gray Line Tennessee valid for round trip ‘black car’ transportation on February 9, 2027 between the Winner’s residence in the Promotion Area and the game for winner and guest (Total Prize ARV: $550). Restrictions may apply.

One 2/15/2027 Winner Prize - the 2/20/2027 winner will receive two courtside tickets to the Belmont men’s home basketball game on February 20, 2027 at 5pm CT; a certificate to Gray Line Tennessee valid for round trip ‘black car’ transportation on February 20, 2027 between the Winner’s residence in the Promotion Area and the game for winner and guest (Total Prize ARV: $550). Restrictions may apply.

Each prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prize subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of tickets, gift certificate or imposed by issuer. Properly claimed prize(s) will be awarded provided a sufficient number of eligible entries are received, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prize(s) are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at WTVF, 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN on M-F between 10AM – 2PM.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prize, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Promotion constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use Entrant’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium in connection with the Promotion, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Promotion, Entrants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents, and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, Entrant’s participation in this Promotion (including, without limitation, claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the Entrant’s involvement with the Promotion; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner), any Promotion-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize), and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder.

OTHER TERMS: Released Parties are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering, or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Promotion, whether caused by phone, computer, technical, or human error. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s device related to or resulting from participating in the Promotion, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed phone or computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Promotion whether caused by phone, computer, technical, or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to terminate or modify the Promotion or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct, or a technical failure destroys the integrity of the Promotion; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Promotion as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Promotion, Sponsor will determine the winner(s) by applying the criteria set forth above to all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, provided it is able to do so. Sponsor will post notice of its action on the Promotion website. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Promotion; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Promotion; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other Promotion in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Promotion, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS PROMOTION, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of Entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Promotion will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Ohio, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of Ohio or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ohio. The state and federal courts located in Hamilton County, Ohio will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Promotion. All participants and winner(s) agree, by their participation in the Promotion, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Hamilton County, Ohio and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision of these Official Rules is held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNER LIST: For the winner name(s), available after the close of the Promotion Period, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Win Steve’s Seats Promotion Winners List, WTVF, 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37219.Requests must be received by 60 days after the close of the Promotion Period.

SPONSORS: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WTVF, 474 James Robertson Parkway, Nashville, TN 37129; Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd., Nashville, TN 37212; Gray Line Tennessee, 108 1st Avenue S., Nashville, TN37201.

Apple is not a sponsor of, and is not involved in any way with, this promotion.