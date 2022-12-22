You can win a $1 million home through this raffle benefiting a children's hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Need a last-minute holiday gift? How about wrapping up a chance to win a new home? Willow Branch Homes is raffling this home in the Canterbury neighborhood in Thompson’s Station. Ticket proceeds will benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Tickets for the I Am Home Raffle are officially on sale! All proceeds will support care for patients and families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Tickets are limited, so visit https://www.iamhomeraffle.com/ today to purchase.