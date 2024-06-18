A disease that could make you allergic to meat? Watch out for ticks!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel: A disease that could make you allergic to meat?

It's crazy, but not only is it real, but it’s out there, and it’s being spread by an aggressive species of ticks.

Dean Cecil kept experiencing an outbreak of hives and didn’t know why.

“We finally figured out that it was from eating beef or a hamburger,” Cecil said.

Even more bizarre, Dean’s doctor told him the cause of the allergy was a tick bite.

“I pulled the tick off of me. It was a light brown tick with a white dot on its back,” he said.

The lone star tick's most distinctive feature is its starlike white splotch, found on adult females.

And while other ticks spread germs that cause more widely known diseases like Lyme, a bite from this species can cause a whole range of issues.

“With these ticks, you have to worry about more than just meat allergies," said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts. "They can also spread diseases like ehrlichiosis, which, if left untreated, can damage the brain or nervous system, and the Heartland virus, which can cause fever, fatigue, and joint pain.”

Lone star ticks used to be found mostly in the Southeastern U.S. But that’s changing.

“With a warming climate and especially with the growth of local deer populations, many northern states and even parts of Canada are becoming a lot more hospitable to these ticks,” Roberts added.

And as with other tick species, using an effective insect repellent is one key way of protecting against tick bites. The most effective repellents against mosquitoes and ticks contain 25 to 30 percent Deet as their active ingredient.

Based on Consumer Reports' latest exclusive tests, recommended repellents include: Ben's Tick & Insect Repellent Wipes, Ben's Tick & Insect Repellent Wilderness Formula Pump, and 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent8. All provide excellent protection.

Something else you can do is wear clothing that's been treated with the insecticide permethrin.