A look at spring cleaning tasks you can tackle now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The days are longer. Whether or not they’re warmer is another thing!

But that doesn't mean you have to wait to start your spring cleaning. There are lots of chores you can begin to tackle right now, starting with airing out your home!

Airing out the house isn't a new idea. In Germany, it's called Luften, and they do it multiple times a day.

It’s recently gotten media attention and been dubbed “house-burping.” While that doesn’t have quite the same ring, the concept is the same, says Consumer Reports’ Courtney Lindwall.

“There are all kinds of contaminants that originate from inside your house, from cooking, pet dander, dust, all the cleaning products that we use," said Lindwall. "And so all of that adds up. Opening the windows can be really great for improving your home’s air quality.”

Now is a great time for some air purifier maintenance.

Vacuum any pre- and post-filters with the brush attachment. And remember, replace the filters regularly according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Next, the washing machine! If you notice any funky odors, run the tub clean cycle or run an empty load on the hottest setting with 1 cup of bleach. If you have a front-loader washing machine, clean the drain pump filter.

“The drain pump filter catches all the lint and hair, and other small objects as water drains from the drum," said Lindwall. "Over time, it can become clogged and kind of gross. It’s not hard to do once you know how, but you’ll want to check your washer’s manual.”

Move over to the dryer for some important safety maintenance: cleaning the dryer vent. Even if you’re diligent about emptying the lint screen after every load, it’s critical to clean the hose and duct leading all the way to the outside of your home.

“Small fibers will get through the trap and into your dryer vent, and so it can cause buildup and lead to a serious fire inside the vent," said Lindwall. "So if you can’t access it, you'll need to hire a professional to clean it.”

Now that your washer and dryer are cleaned, it’s a great time to deep-clean your pillows; aim to do so at least twice a year to remove built-up sweat, hair, and dead skin cells. The good news – most pillows can be machine-washed!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.