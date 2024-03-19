Are these infant formula makers the real deal? Consumer Reports finds out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being the parent of a newborn can be both stressful and challenging and sometimes it's the little things that can help make the job easier.

There are new gadgets out there called infant formula makers that claim to make precisely measured, warm, ready-to-drink bottles. But tests show they do not always work like they're supposed to.

If you’re the parent of an infant you know they eat a loT and often. And if you’re feeding them formula, constantly making bottles can be cumbersome. Enter a formula maker.

“A big selling point for these infant formula makers is that it’s a tech-savvy solution that’s presumably more accurate than relying on your hands and tired eyes,” said Consumer Reports' Lisa Fogarty.

Baby formula makers offer to take some of that work off your plate, advertising that they can reduce the stress in your life.

But after complaints from caregivers and medical experts to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, Consumer Reports safety experts investigated the accuracy of three of the more popular machines on the market right now: the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, the Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced WiFi, and the Baby Exo Formula Dispenser Machine. The results were concerning.

“The two Baby Brezza formula makers consistently gave less formula than was expected, which over time could lead to your baby being malnourished," said Fogarty. "The Baby Exo consistently gave more formula, which also isn’t ideal.”

In a statement sent to Consumer Reports, Baby Brezza said that the reason for the discrepancy between Consumer Reports' test results and its own is the significant natural variability that exists in formula powder in general. Baby Exo did not respond to Consumer Reports request for

comment.

While these formula makers may save you time, it’s important to feed your baby accurate amounts of formula. So preparing the formula by hand, following the manufacturer’s instructions or those from your pediatrician, may be your best choice.