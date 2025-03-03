Are weight loss medications safe for older adults? Consumer Reports finds out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You've probably heard about the relatively new weight loss medications and the results some people have seen with them and you may have wondered if they could help you.

Weight loss medications like Wegovy are gaining in popularity as people are finding they can give you quick results and potential health benefits.

While the outcomes can be positive, doctors say it's important to weigh your options before starting these treatments.

“Literally after the first injection, my hunger pain was just completely gone,” said Crystal Garcia.

Garcia says her doctor prescribed an injectable GLP-1 medication, to help her lose weight.

“He is like, we can try this medication, it's been out on the market for diabetes, but you are pre-diabetic, so we can try this,” she explained.

Crystal lost about 60 pounds in nine months but had several side effects...

“I experienced a lot of stomach issues," she added. "So the burping, the gas, the diarrhea.”

And while those side effects are often manageable, some studies indicate that older adults may face increased risks, such as a potential loss of

muscle mass and bone density.

“Older people naturally lose muscle as they age, especially with rapid weight loss, which can cause people to become frail and put them at risk of falling or fractures,” said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

It is important for older people to stay active and include muscle-building exercises. Another thing to monitor: A decrease in hunger can lead to a lack of nutrients.

“Over time, this can lead to deficiencies in protein, vitamins, and minerals-nutrients essential in maintaining good health, especially in older adults,” Roberts added.

For Crystal, adopting healthier habits has been the key to her long-term success and that’s how she continues to look and feel amazing…

Even a little weight loss can work wonders for your health. A study found that people at a high risk for developing type 2 diabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their weight had a 58-percent lower risk of getting it.

