Are you having trouble sleeping? If you are, you're not alone!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you having trouble sleeping? If so, you are not alone. One out of every three people is not getting the uninterrupted, good quality sleep they need.

For decades, many people have turned to over the counter sleep drugs, but they can leave you feeling drowsy the next day. And prescriptions sleep medications–even the newer ones– come with additional risks.

One option is CBD, or cannabidiol. CBD is shown to have mild side effects and is not addictive.

“If you suffer from chronic insomnia. Before you turn to CBD, it’s actually time to make an appointment with your physician," said Consumer Reports' Lisa Gill. "He or she can help you with a more proven therapy called cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps focus on behaviors that can improve your sleep.”

And what about melatonin? Consumer Reports says it might be a good option for people who work night shifts or are jetlagged, but taking more than what your body produces can cause you to be sleepy or mentally or physically slow the next day.

Start off with a dose between .2 and .5 milligrams and never take a dose higher than 10mg.

If you still want to give CBD a try, talk with your doctor, especially if you take other medications, because CBD may interact with them.