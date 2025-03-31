Automakers may be sharing your driving data without your knowledge or consent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you bought a new car in the last five years, you might be sharing more than just the road.

A new Consumer Reports investigation found that automakers could be tracking and selling your driving data, often without you even knowing it.

“We pored through thousands of pages of automakers' privacy policies and questioned 15 major car companies selling vehicles in the United States,” said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Derek Kravitz.

Consumer Reports investigative reporter Derek Kravitz says that BMW, Ford, Toyota, Honda, and others gather this information, often without drivers fully understanding what they've agreed to.

“Most drivers simply click "agree" on privacy forms when setting up their car's infotainment system, unknowingly giving permission for their data to be collected and shared,” said Kravitz.

Many automakers say they get your consent before sharing data–and only pass it to trusted partners. But when Consumer Reports asked them to name these companies, nearly all refused to say who.

“We found that your driving data often ends up with insurance companies and lenders who can use it to determine premiums and loan terms," Kravitz added. "This creates what experts call a "driver score" similar to a credit score.”

There is a way to take control of your data. Most automakers allow consumers to submit requests to limit data sharing or delete their information completely.

Often, you can complete an online form on the automaker's website or change privacy settings through your car's connected mobile app.

But there’s often a trade-off - opting out could mean losing access to features like roadside assistance, crash detection, or remote door locking.

Bottom line: Taking just a few minutes to check your privacy options could keep your driving habits from becoming someone else's profit.

Sixteen states now have privacy laws that require companies to let customers opt out of data collection and more states are expected to follow suit.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.