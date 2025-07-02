Baby sleep safety at risk: Agency cuts could mean dangerous products on shelves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a baby, you want them of course to sleep well and be safe when they sleep. But we've all heard about some of the dangers involving cribs and babies.

Some of the popular sleep products out there could put your baby in danger. And experts say now, more than ever, parents need to stay alert, as the federal safety agencies that are supposed to find dangerous products and get them off store shelves are now dealing with unprecedented changes and major staffing and budget cuts, meaning it's more likely now that risky products still being sold.

From banned drop-side cribs and crib bumper pads to deadly inclined sleepers, baby sleep products have a long history of recalls by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Parents count on the CPSC to set safety standards, get dangerous products like inclined sleepers and padded crib bumpers off the market,

and hold companies accountable for wrongdoing,” said senior safety policy analyst Gabe Knight.

But with recent proposals to eliminate the agency, there’s concern that important safety issues will slip through the cracks.

Most recently, Consumer Reports found that the popular Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet, which uses a cantilevered structure, tends to tilt to one side instead of staying flat.

In online reviews and incident reports, numerous parents have warned that when you place a baby inside the bassinet, the surface tilts, sloping toward the unsupported side.

Consumer Reports safety tests confirmed what parents were seeing: When a weight is placed inside, the sleep surface is not flat.

“A bassinet that tilts can be dangerous if a baby rolls into a corner or ends up face down,” said Knight.

The Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet has yet to be recalled.

“If the CPSC is eliminated and product safety standards aren’t enforced, consumers will be left to navigate a more dangerous marketplace with less oversight,” added Knight.

The American Academy of Pediatrics safe sleep guidelines are clear: the safest sleep setup for infants is placing a baby alone, on a flat, firm surface with no pillows, blankets, bumpers, or inclined positioning.

Top-rated bassinets in Consumer Reports tests include the Maxi-Cosi Iora Bedside Bassinet and the Chicco LullaGo Anywhere Bassinet. Consumer Reports testers evaluate bassinets for safety, convenience, and ease of assembly.

Cribs that performed well in Consumer Reports tests include the Namesake Abigail 3 in 1 Convertible Metal Crib, and the Pottery Barn Kids Kendall Convertible Crib.

Consumer Reports experts rigorously test cribs in our labs for safety and construction.

To find out whether a baby product has been recalled, go to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website at cpsc.gov/recalls.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.