Be weary of deeply discounted items as you shop for the holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re all looking for deals as we do our holiday shopping, but deeply discounted items may be the first sign that the website you’re on isn’t who they say they are.

Shein, an online fashion retailer is known for its bargain prices. Tina Garvey thought this stuff was just on clearance, marked down even more.

"Well when I contacted the company, they told me it was just they were trying to get rid of their old inventory, so they can add the new inventory in," Garvey said.

So she placed two orders, buying 58 items for just $136.

"They kept telling me that my shipment was coming in. Well, two months went by, nothing," she explained. "And they said, 'oh, because you ordered such a big inventory, it's going to take longer.'"

As she waited, she became suspicious.

"What got me was when I paid for it, it didn't come up as Shein. When I've ordered from Shein, it came up as Shein," Garvey said.

Tina tried contacting the business and then when she tried to get back on the website, it was closed.

It's easy to stumble across these fake websites.

When ordering online, look at reviews for that company make sure they have a business address listed, phone number and use a credit card for the best protection.