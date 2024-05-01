Before you begin spring gardening, it's important to deal with what winter left

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spring is here and that means warmer weather and time to get outside.

Before we can begin to tackle our yards and gardens and get ready for spring, we've got to deal with what winter left behind.

Messy garden beds, dead plants, leftover fall leaves, sticks, and limbs, they’re all here and need attention. Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope’s advice? Take spring clean up it step by step.

“One of the first things you want to do in spring is make sure all of your equipment is ready for the year," Hope said. "So, lawnmower, string trimmer, leaf blower, all of those might need a tune-up.”

Clear the debris before you mow and trim, especially any leftover leaves from the fall.

“You want to clear them before grass starts growing in the spring," he added. "That’s because if you have a dense bed of leaves anywhere on your lawn it’s actually gonna black out the sunlight and keep the grass from growing properly.”

Compost them or better yet, mulch the leaves with your mower or tractor. The churned-up clippings will feed your lawn and reduce any needed fertilizer.

When you finally get to the lawn, consider keeping this slogan in mind: “No Mow May”

“No Mow May is a chance to let small flowering plants have a chance to grow and help out pollinators,” said Hope.

Of course, it’s not always an option to let the grass grow -- especially in areas where ticks are a concern. There are less extreme alternatives. Instead, raise your mower's deck to cut your grass higher and extend the time between mowings.

You can also find lawn-seed mixes that include bee-friendly flowers.

If you don’t need a lot of lawn space, set aside a portion of your yard to grow just wildflowers or plant a pollinator garden.

Finally, take in all your hard work, and don’t forget to enjoy your outdoor space this spring and beyond!