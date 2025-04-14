Beware of pet product scams: Clever tips to protect your pets and wallet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How much do you spend on your pet each year?

According to the ASPCA, people spend on average a little more than a thousand dollars a year to care for their pets, whether that's a dog or a cat.

And that's just for things like food and routine vet visits and then there are the pet accessories, the collars and toys and treats. Pet owners spend even more money on all of that and scammers know that and are flooding the market with counterfeit pet products or if you will, cheap copycats.

While scrolling through ads of popular pet merchandise, think twice before you click. The Better Business warns of a significant spike in online scams targeting pet parents with low-quality and even unsafe products.

“If it's sold out in other places or if it's listed at a higher price in other places and all of a sudden you see it for super cheap on a random website you've never heard of, that's a telltale sign that it might not be a real website or it might be a fraudulent product or a counterfeit product,” said Melaine McGovern with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB reports that customers of one retailer were left empty-handed—even after being told their items were on the way.

To avoid getting scammed -- buy only from reputable retailers with a secure website and a physical address and phone number.

Check reviews to make sure they are verified and be wary of overly discounted deals. Use a credit card just in case the product arrives defective or doesn’t arrive at all.

“There is a danger to a pet if it isn't exactly what you think it is," McGovern said. "They could swallow parts, it could be toxic. So you want to make sure that if you're looking for a specific product that you're using retailers that you can trust or that actually manufactured that product.”

Consumer Reports makes shopping for quality pet products easy. Experts just evaluated several products including this Jasper 360 Finger Toothbrush. It’s sold at Amazon and Walmart for less than $15.

For the rainy spring days – the PawZ Rubber Dog Boots proved the best option for repelling water and mud. Sold at Amazon, Petsmart and Walmart for under $20.

And Fido will love the FurHaven Deluxe Chaise Lounge Dog Bed for its L-shaped head rest for less than $65 at Amazon and Walmart.

Understand the retailer's return and refund policy. Save a copy of the order confirmation until the item is received.

When it comes to flea and tick prevention, there are over-the-counter and prescription products, and some of those could be counterfeit too. It’s best to talk with your veterinarian to determine the best treatment plan for your pet.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.