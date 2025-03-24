Busy parents beware: The hidden costs of ultra-processed foods in your diet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Busy parents know how challenging it can be to juggle kids, work, and school. So it's nice and easy just to grab packaged snacks and meals.

They're quick and convenient. But they may come at a higher cost than you think.

Juliana Cabrera makes simple healthy meals at home, but she keeps pre-made food handy for those times when she needs a little more comfort.

“Foods that are tied to nostalgia because of where I grew up, so I like to have these cheese sticks that are rolled up dough filled with cheese; they are a weak point in my household,” said Cabrera.

Prepackaged foods are a staple for most of us. 60% of the average American diet is made up of ultra-processed foods or UPFs.

What makes something ultra-processed? Amy Keating is a nutritionist at Consumer Reports.

"It can be confusing because so many foods fall under the ultra-processed foods umbrella, but what we’re talking about are industrially manufactured foods like chips, packaged cookies, and drinks that are high in added sugars and sodium and often contain a long list of chemical ingredients," said Keating.

UPFs also tend to pack a lot of calories in a small amount of food making them easier to eat and overeat. This can lead to weight gain and an

increased risk of diabetes.

Even healthy-sounding products like deli turkey and packaged wheat bread can be heavily processed with many additives and too much sugar or sodium.

“Your best bet is to eat more whole foods. But you can’t avoid all packaged foods, so choose the ones that are processed as little as possible,” Keating added.

There are plenty of processed foods you can feel good about eating— canned fish such as tuna, salmon, and sardines are a budget-friendly way

to get protein.

Also, precooked soups and whole grains can save you significant time in the kitchen. Just make sure to check the sodium counts.

Among the most harmful of processed foods: sugary sodas, energy drinks, sweet coffee drinks, and cocktails. Cutting back on those can go a long way in improving your overall health.

