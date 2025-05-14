Cassava products tested by Consumer Reports show alarming lead levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're trying to eat healthy or maybe you've gone gluten free, you may have a certain product in your kitchen.

It's called cassava and it's a starchy root like vegetable. And it's become rather popular as an ingredient in gluten-free and paleo-friendly foods, like chips, breads, and cookies. But testing now shows that some cassava-based products may contain concerning levels of lead.

Whether you’re reaching for crunchy snacks or gluten-free comfort foods, cassava is showing up in more products than ever. But behind the health halo lies a hidden hazard.

“With the exception of some spices, we've never seen lead levels this high as we found in these cassava products,” said Consumer Reports Head of Food Testing, James Rogers.

Consumer Reports tested 27 popular cassava items—and found that over two-thirds contained concerning levels of lead.

Lead exposure is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women because it can damage the brain and nervous system in young kids and developing fetuses. Frequent exposure in adults is linked to immune system suppression, reproductive issues, and kidney damage.

“We found that cassava flour, which is often considered a healthy and grain-free alternative, to be especially problematic in regards to lead levels,” said Rogers.

Consumer Reports found that four cassava products currently on the market had such high levels of lead that they advise avoiding those products entirely.

Consumer Reports contacted all 18 companies whose products exceeded its lead threshold, but only nine responded.

Some said that lead occurs naturally and is difficult to eliminate.

Others said they have been making changes: Thrive Market pulled its cassava chips after internal testing and is investigating further. MadeGood removed cassava from its crackers entirely. And Lesser Evil is phasing cassava out of its product line.

Some brands, including Bob’s Red Mill and Pamela’s, said their cassava products already carry California’s Proposition 65 warning labels, alerting buyers to potential lead content.

Bottom line for cassava-consuming shoppers:

"If you are going to consume products that contain cassava, we suggest that you reduce the number of servings per week," said Rogers.

If you’re avoiding gluten, other options, including buckwheat, corn, millet, and sorghum, haven’t shown the same lead concerns.

And don’t rely too heavily on any one food. Varying your diet is one of the best ways to limit exposure to harmful substances like lead.

Of the 27 products tested, there are seven products that had levels so high consumer reports suggests that you avoid them altogether...those include:

Bob's Red Mill Cassava Flour

Otto's Naturals Organic Multi-Purpose Cassava Flour

Quay Naturals Premium Cassava Flour

365 Whole Foods Market Sea Salt Cassava Tostones Cassava Chips

Jovial Organic Grain Free Cassava Spaghetti

Terrasoul Superfoods Cassava Flour

and Thrive Market's Cassava Chips with Sea Salt

