Cleaning made easy: Top tested products for effective, eco-friendly results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some people love to clean. Others don't. But no matter which camp you're in...one thing’s for sure—a good cleaning product can make all the difference.

When it comes to cleaning products, you've got a lot of options. Everything from Mr. Clean to Mrs. Meyers. But the question is, which ones do the best job at getting the job done?

Over the last year, Consumer Reports’ experts put dozens of cleaning products to the test in real-life situations.

“We were looking to find effective and versatile that are also gentle in surfaces and that don’t contain irritating or harsh ingredients," said Consumer Reports' Jodhaira Rodriguez.

Looking to streamline your cleaning arsenal? Consumer Reports says Mrs Meyers Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate is a great choice for many surfaces and messes.

“The beauty of choosing a concentrated cleaner is that it can replace nearly all of your other cleaners while offering an efficient way of cutting down on plastic and landfill waste,” said Rodriguez.

A concentrate isn't as convenient for quick, everyday cleanup like wiping down kitchen counters. Instead, consider this Mr. Clean Clean Freak Multipurpose Cleaner.

It handled greasy stovetop oil, sticky maple syrup, and everything in between.

For tougher jobs that need extra scrubbing power, Consumer Reports suggests keeping a powder cleanser on hand. Among four tested powders, Bon Ami Scratch-Free Powder Cleanser stood out as a safe and effective choice for most surfaces.

Sometimes, you need more targeted cleaning. This Goo Gone Grout and Tile Cleaner delivered noticeable differences on dirty grout.

“Our evaluators commented on the Goo Gone’s scent because unlike many grout cleaners, it was mild and pleasant,” said Rodriguez.

When it comes to glass, Sprayway Glass Cleaner delivered outstanding results on mirrors and windows.

One final tip from Consumer Reports, instead of using paper towels, you can save money and the planet by using good quality washable cotton cloths or microfiber towels.

Before you sprinkle, spray, or scrub, make sure you check the label to make sure your cleaner is safe for the surface you’re tackling.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.